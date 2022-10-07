Abbey Clancy matches Peter Crouch in show-stopping grey outfits on date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, the gorgeous Abbey Clancy headed to London on a night out with her husband, former Liverpool footballer Peter Crouch.

READ: Abbey Clancy rocks matching Tesco outfit with lookalike daughter - twins alert

The pair were pictured at private members' club Loulou's in Mayfair, which is loved by celebrities and even the royal family. They were at Chris Floyd's Not Just Pictures launch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's never-ending garden

We loved the fact the couple both decided to wear grey - talk about matchy matchy! Peter, 41, donned a smart grey suit, and added trainers for a casual vibe.

MORE: Abbey Clancey looks unbelievable in blissful new bikini photo

Abbey, 36, decided to wear a lovely grey ribbed dress by Dion Lee, which was backless and was cut with funky strap detail.

Abbey looked stunning in her Dion Lee dress

The dress costs £740 and is available at Net-A-Porter. Abbey added perspex and black high heels and wore her famous blonde hair in a loose, slightly curled style. Stunning! We've found a similar number; take a peep should you wish to invest.

Peter also wore grey like his wife!

The former Britain's Next Top Model contestant previously told HELLO! that Peter likes how she dresses and she even helps him pick out looks, too.

Abbey's dress:

Dion lee Cutout mélange ribbed merino wool-blend midi dress, £740, Net-A-Porter

She said: "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."

MORE: Abbey Clancy wears slinky cut-out dress for lift selfie with Peter Crouch

Health, fitness and looking good is important to the Liverpool-born star.

You may also like:

Grey cut out bodycon midi dress, £30, River Island

The previously told Health and Wellbeing: "I start each day with a green smoothie. I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.