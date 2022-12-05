Michelle Obama debuts new hairstyle and unexpected outfit - and wow! We love Michelle's new look!

On Sunday evening, the stunning Michelle Obama looked incredible whilst on her book tour, in a brand new outfit that we are obsessed with!

The mother-of-two donned a voluminous ski-style jacket made with bright panels of orange, green and white and teamed it with a simple black top, and black pants. Perfection. We adored her new hair 'do - she rocked waist-length tresses with a chic top knot! Love it. Her makeup looked immaculate too, as she sat down with Tyler Perry.

Sharing a series of snaps on her Instagram page, the 58-year-old said: "I’m having such a wonderful time seeing so many of you on my #TheLightWeCarry book tour. @TylerPerry, thank you for joining me these last two nights in Atlanta.

"And to those who are following along, thank you for picking up the book and sharing the tools that have helped you along the way. Keep your reflections coming!"

Michelle looked amazing as she debuted a new look

Michelle's loyal fans were loving the new look, with one penning: "Obsessed with your hair!!" Another commented: "Can I just say how much I love this look? Love," while a third wrote: "CMON TOPKNOT AND TRACKSUIT!"

In her first book, Becoming, the former First Lady discusses fashion. She said: "It seemed that my clothes mattered more to people than anything I had to say.

Michelle discusses fashion in her book, Becoming

"In London, I’d stepped offstage after having been moved to tears while speaking to the girls at the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School, only to learn that the first question directed to one of my staffers by a reporter had been 'Who made her dress?'"

She added: "This stuff got me down, but I tried to reframe it as an opportunity to learn, to use what power I could find inside a situation I’d never have chosen for myself. If people flipped through a magazine primarily to see the clothes I was wearing, I hoped they’d also see the military spouse standing next to me or read what I had to say about children’s health."

