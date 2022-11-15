Michelle Obama turns heads in neon yellow pantsuit that needs to be seen The Former First Lady appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna

Michelle Obama made a head-turning appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in the pantsuit of dreams on Monday.

Michelle Obama details her reality of menopause, weight gain and 'hot flashes'

The former First Lady looked sensational rocking her neon yellow ensemble, which featured a jacket with gold button hardware and a large collar. She teamed it with a pair of matching pants that flared out from the knees with pleated detailing and added yellow pointed-toe heels which elongated her legs.

Michelle Obama sparkles in surprising fashion choice

Michelle accessorized with gold hooped earrings and wore her hair in a slick low bun with a deep side parting.

Fans went wild for her outfit, with many rushing to compliment Michelle on a post shared on Instagram. "Great show! Loved her outfit and nails," replied one. A second said: "Her pantsuit!" followed by three flame emojis.

Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's real name revealed - and it might surprise you!

Michelle Obama steals the show in form-fitting satin black suit for special night out

A third added: "Love that color, Mrs. Obama!" A fourth wrote: "That suit is stellar!"

Michelle was on the show to discuss her highly-anticipated new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and during her appearance, she spoke of her two daughters and shared a sweet story about the moment she realized they are now all grown up.

Michelle looked amazing in her bright yellow pantsuit

Michelle recalled the time that Sasha and Malia played hosts to their parents in their shared apartment and greeted them with cocktails before the foursome headed out to dinner one evening.

However, Michelle revealed that she and her husband got into trouble when they were handed their martini glasses. "They were like, 'Uh-uh-uh, use a coaster,'" she shared. "And I'm like, 'You never used a coaster in my house!"

Michelle's flared pants featured pleated detailing

Laughing at the memory, Michelle admitted that now that her daughters have grown up and are living on their own, they "want to take care" of their things better.

The pair are both living together in Los Angeles, where Malia is working as a screenwriter and Sasha is studying at the University of Southern California after transferring over from the University of Michigan.

