Michelle Obama wears the most stylish jumpsuit as she hosts star-studded event The former FLOTUS is forever inspiring people

Michelle Obama is often using her platform to do good and on Tuesday she was on hosting duty for a very important cause.

The former FLOTUS stepped out in New York City dressed in a tailored off-the-shoulder jumpsuit accessorised with a statement gold necklace.

The star was there to launch a new campaign, through the Obama Foundations' Girls Opportunity Alliance, named Get Her There, "a global call to action to educate and empower adolescent girls around the world to reach their full potential."

VIDEO: Michelle Obama reveals what she took from The White House

Barack Obama's wife completed her look by styling her hair in a chic updo, and opted for a statement smokey eye makeup look.

Michelle was joined by Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates, with the three women hosting the afternoon, which was attended by HELLO!.

During the event, Michelle advocated for better access to education for young women, and opened up about growing up in the South Side of Chicago, as well as how she overcomes feelings of self-doubt.

"I find myself as one of the lucky ones," she said when speaking about young women's access to education.

She explained: "I came from a community and a family where we didn't have much, but my dad always had a steady job in the city, we had a roof over our heads, we had food to eat… I have two parents, a mother and a father who believed in my possibility, who saw me, who fueled my flame, constantly."

The mother-of-two went on to explain that she knew that this wasn't the same for everyone. She went on to acknowledge that there are over 100,000 million girls without access to the education they deserve, an issue they are determined to improve through the newly-launched campaign.

The former FLOTUS wants to inspire others and help them achieve their goals

"Education made the difference in my life… Education has opened my life and my possibilities, and has given me the tools," she said.

Michelle also spoke about how she tries to open herself up to these young girls and inspire them, telling the audience: "I don't want them to know Michelle Obama, former First Lady, I want them to know Michelle Obama the girl from the South Side of Chicago. I want to break down that wall of impossibility, to let them know that I have been there, and yes, every other moment I feel self doubt."

