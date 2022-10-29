Michelle Obama steals the show in form-fitting satin black suit for special night out The former First Lady has the best style

Michelle Obama has always had a sense of style worth admiring, showing it off one more time during a recent special outing.

The former First Lady attended the Studio Museum in Harlem's Gala to celebrate a friend of hers, director and chief curator of the museum Thelma Golden.

While both ladies looked stunning, it was in different ways, as Thelma posed for a photograph beside Michelle in a colorful patterned floor-length dress.

The latter, on the other hand, opted for a black satin suit, featuring a plunging neckline with no shirt underneath and diamond-studded buttons.

Alongside a photo of the pair, Michelle wrote: "Thelma Golden has been a great friend to Barack and me over the years, and it was so much fun joining her this week to celebrate the @StudioMuseum!"

Deborah Roberts left a string of heart-eyed emojis as a fan commented: "Beautiful, both looks [are] amazing," and another added: "Something striking about Michelle!"

Michelle looked sleek in her satin black suit

The renowned author is often using her platform to do good, while looking stylish doing so, and on Tuesday she was on hosting duty for a very important cause.

The former FLOTUS stepped out in New York City dressed in a tailored off-the-shoulder jumpsuit accessorized with a statement gold necklace.

The star was there to launch a new campaign, through the Obama Foundations' Girls Opportunity Alliance, named Get Her There, "a global call to action to educate and empower adolescent girls around the world to reach their full potential."

Barack Obama's wife completed her look by styling her hair in a chic updo, and opted for a statement smokey eye makeup look.

The former First Lady inspired attendees at the Get Her There event

Michelle was joined by Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates, with the three women hosting the afternoon, which was attended by HELLO!.

During the event, Michelle advocated for better access to education for young women, and opened up about growing up in the South Side of Chicago, as well as how she overcomes feelings of self-doubt.

