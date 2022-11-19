Michelle Obama melts hearts with rare childhood photo of daughters Malia and Sasha The former First Lady is a proud mom-of-two

Michelle Obama is never afraid to share her pride in her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and during the week she melted hearts with a sweet photograph.

The former FLOTUS shared a gorgeous childhood photo of her two girls sat together on the sofa, with Malia embracing her younger sister from behind. The pair had two huge grins on their faces as the photo was taken and it was clear to see how strong their sisterly bond is.

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up about life without her daughters

Michelle had a loving caption for her daughters, as she penned: "Malia and Sasha continue to make me so proud. They have grown up to become such confident, thoughtful, kind, and honest young women who are so supportive of one another.

"In #TheLightWeCarry, I write about some of their recent experiences navigating adulthood and everything that comes along with it. It is such a joy to watch them forge their own path in the world. In so many ways, they are my light."

Fans loved the adorable image, but were also quick to heap praise on Michelle for raising her two daughters so splendidly.

"Your daughters learned from the best," one complimented, while a second added: "We appreciate the light you and Mr. Obama have carried before them."

Michelle shared a sweet photo of her daughters

A third commented: "Job well done Mom and Dad!!!" while a fourth noted that Michelle would have been a great "role model" for the girls.

And a fifth added: "It probably means the world to them you are proud & say it. Many people don't get that from their parents."

Although Malia and Sasha looked incredibly close in the photo Michelle shared, the mom-of-two revealed that this wasn't always the case in a recent interview.

The Obamas have a close bond

Discussing their close bond before dropping her bombshell revelation on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Michelle revealed: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends.

"I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other."

Revealing the advice she gave to her daughters to help mend their relationship, she explained "I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique'.

"Especially given what they've been through," she added, referring to their time in the White House.

