Lorraine Kelly wows in the most incredible Zara leather dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly left her best outfit until last this week! The 63-year-old sported a truly stunning faux leather dress on Friday's show in olive green that looked super expensive; but it was actually from Zara!

READ: Lorraine Kelly looks beautiful in shimmering bodycon dress

The £55.99 style is currently in stock online in all sizes and comes with a built-in belt. The website says of the style: "Collared midi dress with long sleeves and a V-neckline. Side pleat details and a matching belt with golden buckle. Front slit at the hem. Matching covered snap-button fastening on the front and invisible zip fastening on the side."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's fabulous 63rd birthday celebrations

Lorraine also tagged her glam squad on her Instagram account; stylist Bronagh Webster and her makeup artist Helen Hand. Helen previously gave HELLO! the lowdown on how Lorraine always looks so impeccable.

READ: Fans are obsessed with Lorraine Kelly's ultra-glam skirt – and it's trending right now

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference and just being happy!"

Speaking about her views on fashion and ageing, mother-of-one Lorraine previously told Good Housekeeping: "I always say to people that it doesn’t matter what age you are, don’t be frightened to go into shops that you think are for 18 or 19-year-olds.

Lorraine's dress:

Faux leather belted dress, £55.99, Zara

"Of course, you’re not going to go for the cutting-edge fashionista silliness, but you might find a skirt, dress, top or a T-shirt. You can just wear what suits you and what you feel happy and comfy in."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly goes hell for leather in £69 fitted faux leather dress

And when it comes to diets, she doesn't think they work.

You may also like:

Sosandar Faux leather midi shirt dress, £84, Marks & Spencer

The TV star explained: "It’s all about moderation. I do feel better and I think it’s all about keeping healthy and reasonably fit, but not going to one extreme or the other."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.