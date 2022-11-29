Lorraine Kelly looks beautiful in shimmering bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All eyes were on Lorraine Kelly as she lit up our screens on Tuesday morning, hosting her namesake ITV morning show in a showstopping sapphire-hued dress adorned with subtle sparkles.

The 62-year-old presenter looked phenomenal in her bodycon number, which featured a statement collared neckline and elegant long sleeves in a shimmering navy blue fabric. Lorraine slipped on a pair of L.K.Bennett heels to complete her festive getup, accessorising with a delicate silver necklace adorned with a heart-shaped pendant.

Lorraine's brunette bob was styled into feathered waves and her glam team went all out on her beauty glow with a shimmery smokey eye.

Fans couldn't help but notice the Scottish star's incredible figure following her impressive weight loss, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to compliment her transformation.

Lorraine looked unreal in her Dancing Leopard dress

"I said this before but, this long shirt dress is stunning on you. The colour and style definitely suits you," a fan sweetly shared. "I've got to say Lorraine you look absolutely amazing," added another, while a third fan wrote: "You do look lovely today. That dress looks beautiful on you."

Lorraine's dress is a £65 steal from high street brand Dancing Leopard, but has sadly sold out in all sizes. Luckily, if you're looking for a bold and beautiful pair of heels to serve you over Christmas, we've found her timeless L.K.Bennett courts.

Fern Navy Suede Courts, £229, L.K. Bennett

The presenter has been open about her weight loss journey since adopting a more balanced lifestyle. "I've dropped two dress sizes - I've lost a stone and a half - and the best part of all, I'm finding it easy to keep it off - all thanks to @ww.uk" Lorraine shared on Instagram last month.

"The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I’m doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!). I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community," she wrote.

