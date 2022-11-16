Lorraine Kelly goes hell for leather in £69 fitted faux leather dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly upped the ante on Wednesday, rocking a vampy faux leather mini dress in a petrol blue hue on her namesake ITV show.

The Scottish broadcaster looked incredible in the figure-skimming number from Sosandar, which featured a statement zip detail, ultra-luxe panelling, and a sophisticated shift skirt. Lorraine teamed the £69 dress with a pair of black bejewelled court shoes from Dune - a must-have accessory for the festive season.

Lorraine beamed in her latest Instagram post, glowing with a radiant beauty glow consisting of a rosy pink lip, honey-hued blush and lashing of mascara.

Her brunette tresses were styled in feathered waves. The TV thanked her stylist Bronagh Webster and make-up artist Helen Hand in the caption of her post - what a dream glam team!

Lorraine looked unreal in the fitted faux leather frock

Fans were quick to react to Lorraine's luxe leather look. "You look amazing. Well done on your weight loss programme. Healthy is the new wealthy!!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "You look fantastic."

"Oh Lorraine you're looking fabulous, love the leather," added another, while Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid commented: "Wow."

If you're looking to recreate Lorraine's effortless workwear, you're in luck. Her navy blue 'Leather Look Shift Dress' is still in stock in several sizes.

Looking to elevate your wardrobe? This fit and flare shirt dress version of the same dress would flatter any figure. Team it with courts for a flirty combo, or slip into heeled boots for the ultimate autumn dressing.

Lorraine has recently dropped two dress sizes after losing a stone and a half, and shared a jaw-dropping before and after of her healthy transformation. In an inspiring caption, the presenter penned: "Wow I can't believe both pictures are me!! I've dropped two dress sizes – I've lost a stone and a half - and the best part of all, I'm finding it easy to keep it off - all thanks to @ww.uk.

"The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I'm doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!)."

