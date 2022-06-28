Lorraine Kelly looks so glamorous in the boldest Zara shirt dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly proved she's the queen of the high street on Tuesday, rocking a seriously chic Zara dress in the brightest colour - and fans were left floored at her ultra-glamorous look.

The ITV star took to Instagram ahead of her namesake show to share her latest outfit with her 495k followers. Looking radiant in burnt orange, Lorraine worked the camera in her elegant crepe shirt dress, which featured long sleeves, gold button detailing and a waist-defining tie belt.

The Scottish star accessorised with gold pointed-toe pumps and several layers of delicate silver jewellery. Sporting her signature blow-dried bob, the mum-of-one practically glowed as she teamed a hint of dewy rose-coloured blusher with smokey brown eyeshadow and a nude lip – the perfect combo for summer.

Lorraine's fans couldn't get enough of her colourful ensemble. Rushing to the comments, one wrote: "Loving the orange. You suit so many different colours."

Lorraine's bold and beautiful dress looked so flattering

"Another gorgeous dress Lorraine you look absolutely beautiful," said one fan, while another penned: "LOVE this dress & you look fabulous in it!" Lorraine's collared shirt dress is made of a linen blend, perfect for keeping cool on balmy June evenings and warmer days.

It's just hit the Zara sale, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up the now £39.99 frock which is only available in a handful of sizes.

If you're not quick enough to snap up Lorraine's highstreet treasure, we also love this Lycocell shirt dress from Mango, which features a decorative knot and slit detail in a striking orange hue.

Lyocell shirt dress, £39.99, Mango

Lorraine has been looking more confident and radiant than ever recently, rocking some seriously striking colours and fabulous fits from her enviable wardrobe.

In her HELLO! column, the star previously shared her desire to get fit after feeling "miserable" with her lifestyle. She said: "At the start of this year, a size 14 was becoming far too tight, but more importantly, I was feeling lethargic and tired all the time.

I knew I had to do something to get back to the size and shape I am supposed to be and when I am at my happiest and healthiest. I achieved a personal milestone this week and managed to fit back into my size 10 trousers," she shared.

