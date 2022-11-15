We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan served up a seriously stunning high street ensemble on Monday, taking to Instagram to debut a dreamy double denim outfit that left fans awestruck.

The Brassic actress, who is married to Mark Wright, posed up a storm as she reclined on a vintage-style beach buggy emblazoned with a kitsch paisley print.

All eyes were on her Zara denim bustier, complete with an elegant strapless neckline, pocket bodice and silver button detailing - and even her mother-in-law approved!

Going all out with her '90s-inspired look, Michelle opted for a pair of high-waisted denim skinny jeans to complement her waist-cinching denim corset. It's giving us major Britney vibes.

The Our Girl star continued her high street ensemble by slipping into a pair of golden satin mules adorned with a statement diamanté buckle - also from Zara.

Michelle rocked a stunning double denim look

Michelle's glossy brunette hair was slicked into a side part, while she added a string of pearls to complete her beautiful Bratz doll-inspired look.

"Double denim, always," the actress captioned her Instagram post, which harboured tens of thousands of likes from her doting fans.

GET THE LOOK

River Island corset, £17.50, ASOS

"Only you could pull this off," wrote one fan, as another commented: Michelle you look UNREAL."

Her mother-in-law Carole Wright had the best response, however, penning "Beautiful" beneath Michelle's post followed by a string of red heart emojis. How sweet!

It's not the first time the 35-year-old has made a case for corset fashion. Just last month Michelle enhanced her silhouette with a dusky grey corset adorned with exaggerated lacing and a sweetheart neckline for a night out in Manchester.

Michelle loves a corsetted fashion moment

The Manchester-born star elevated her Regencycore aesthetic with a pair of relaxed low-rise cargo pants from House of CB. She also opted for the ultimate glitzy accessories, teaming her ensemble with a glittering Balenciaga 'Hourglass' clutch bag and a diamond-encrusted choker.

