Holly Willoughby's new sparkly headband looks like it belongs to a royal

On Monday evening, Holly Willoughby shared her weekly newsletter from her brand Wylde Moon and in it, she uploaded a stunning snap of herself wearing a sparkly headband which is perfect for Christmas.

Wearing a black, off-the-shoulder dress with her famous blonde hair delicately tousled, the 41-year-old nestled the diamante headband on the top of her crowning glory and it was quite the glittery accessory! We've found a dead ringer at New Look - keep scrolling.

Speaking about the festive time of year, Holly quipped: "The countdown to the big day is well and truly on, and if you’re anything like me and my family, you’re limping toward the finish line! I feel like the Energiser Bunny trying to get everything wrapped in time…I don’t know how Father Christmas does it!

"I know every year’s the same, so by 41 you think I’d have the organisation down, but I can already sense the familiar panic starting to rise."

Holly looked so pretty wearing her sparkly headband

Don't worry Holly, it will all be over soon!

Get the look!

Multicoloured Glitter Padded Headband, £10.49, New Look

The This Morning star's hair accessory looks mighty like something some of our favourite royal ladies would wear. Princess Beatrice and the Princess of Wales in particular are known for their love of elaborate headbands and we could totally see both of them rocking this style, don't you think?

One of our favourite headbands Kate has worn was earlier this year during the royals' Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales loves a statement headband

The mother-of-three rocked a light blue coat dress by Emilia Wickstead and the most stunning blue headband by Jane Taylor. Her bespoke piece is known as the 'Diamond Crepe Pleated Band' and is worth around £975. Kate first wore the style in 2019.

