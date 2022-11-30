Holly Willoughby astounds fans in mini skirt - and the Princess of Wales' favourite heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked incredibly cosy yet chic on Wednesday morning on the latest edition of This Morning.

The 41-year-old rocked tights, a fab stone coloured top by Karen Millen, with a collar from & Other Stories, a mini skirt from Albaray and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi in black.

Holly is in great company - two pretty well-known women have these exact style of shoes; the character of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and the Princess of Wales.

The blonde beauty has always spoken highly of the royal, and back in 2018 told The Sun that if she was stuck on a desert Island, there's only one lady she would like to be stuck with. She said: "I'm gonna go for Kate Middleton, because I'm slightly obsessed with her anyway. So I reckon if I get her on a desert Island I can kind of ask her for all the stuff I need to know."

Back to the shoes! Kate wore a pair of the Manolo pumps in the portrait of herself and Prince William that was released in June.

Kate wearing her Manolo's in portrait

The painting was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum and is a truly stunning creation. In the artwork, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade.

Holly's skirt

Black Velvet Short Skirt, £69, Albaray

The shoes are crafted with a 100% leather sole and lining with sleek satin uppers. The pointed toe design is finished with appliqué detailing to round off the elegant design.

Meghan Markle is known to own several pairs of suede Manolo Blahniks in a variety of colours.

Holly's shoes:

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105mm black silk-satin pumps, £875, Farfetch

But it’s not just royals that have given the iconic footwear brand the seal of approval, celebrity fans of Manolo’s include Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Richie, Victoria Beckham and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

