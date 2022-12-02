Holly Willoughby wows in tiny black mini dress - and looks out of this world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, the beautiful Holly Willougby jetted to Paris for a special event. The mother-of-three is a beauty ambassador for Garnier and joined Davina McCall for the 'Greener Never Stops' event.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, Holly looked sensational in a little black mini dress from designer brand Silvia Astore.

The fancy frock - which is almost sold out and costs over £500 - comes with a slightly ruffled hem and a lovely bardot neckline, with fluted sleeves. Holly kept out the cold in sheer opaque tights and let her toned shoulders do all the talking. She added elegant high heels and wore her famous blonde hair loose and expertly blow-dried.

If this style is a little out of your price range, don't worry; we've found a great lookalike and it's ideal for all those Christmas parties coming up. Keep scrolling!

Holly's dress:

Silvi Dress, £533.12, Silvia Astore

The Dancing on Ice co-host had a busy day ahead of her event. Phillip Schofield revealed on Thursday's This Morning that he would be hosting the hit breakfast show on his own at the start, due to Holly being away for a special family commitment.

Get the look!

Satin Bardot Tailored Mini Dress, £55.20, Oasis

Joining Holly for a quick call at the start of the show, Phillip told fans that she was busy attending her youngest son Chester's nativity play at his school. Beaming from ear to ear, the mum-of-three couldn't have looked prouder as she spoke briefly on the show. He also confirmed that Holly would be returning to This Morning for the latter half of the programme. How cute?

The blonde beauty is a doting mum to eight-year-old Chester, as well as Harry, 13, and Belle, 11. She's very private on the subject of her children, never showing their faces, but occasionally reveals rare insights into her everyday life at home, which is always lovely to see.

