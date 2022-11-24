Holly Willoughby looks red hot in scene-stealing festive mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When the festive season is dominated by bold prints and statement sequins, sometimes the moment calls for a simple red dress. Holly Willoughby enchanted fans in a scene-stealing scarlet mini in her latest Instagram post - and we need it in our festive wardrobe, stat.

The This Morning presenter donned the dreamy, bow-adorned dress in a post to promote her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's boutique sale. Complete with a romantic sweetheart neckline, a tonal bow-embellishment and ditzy ruffled hem, Holly's Self-Portrait frock is guaranteed to be a head-turner.

Made from heavy crêpe, the streamlined design from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designer labels also features delicate button detailing and a flirty exposed back. Holly teamed hers with sassy pointed-toe heels emblazoned with a rhinestone buckle. Sublime!

In the stunning snap, Holly's icy blonde hair was styled in soft beachy waves as she elevated her Christmas-inspired look with a timeless berry-red lip.

Holly's festive red dress was a total showstopper

"That dress… it’s everything," gushed a fan in the comments. "WOW! Christmas Holly in a stunning red dress!" commented another, while a third fan wrote: "Beautiful as always, love that red dress."

If you're interested in following Holly's sartorial festive footsteps this season, her ruby-hued minidress is available for £290.

Self-Portrait dress, £290, Mytheresa

Han Chon's womenswear brand is a holy grail label amongst many of the royal ladies, with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Princess Kate both owning the brand's iconic £420 tailored blazer dress.

Remember Kate's breathtaking lace moment at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June this year? Yep, that was Self-Portrait.

If £290 isn't in your budget, this red plissé mini dress featuring elasticated 3/4 puff sleeves, a ruffled square neckline with a bow front and a smocked back from Monki is a real showstopper.

Red bow front plissé dress, £40, Monki

Available for just £40, this affordable frock is a dead ringer for Holly's statement festive number. Pair it with sheer tights and glitzy heels for the ultimate Christmas party ensemble, or team it with chunky boots for a laid-back look.

