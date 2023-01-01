Amanda Holden poses with model daughter in feather mini dress - see photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's that time of year to be jealous of celebrities ringing in the new year on holiday, and Amanda Holden is certainly turning us green with envy while on a family trip to Mauritius.

The 51-year-old radio host shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her two mini-me daughters.

VIDEO BELOW: Amanda Holden reveals her young daughter loves to wear her high heels

Loading the player...

The trio were all dressed up for NYE, with Amanda Holden wearing a feather-trimmed Nadine Merabi mini dress, showing off her tanned shoulders after a week in the sunshine.

Amanda Holden wows in Nadine Merabi on the beach at LUX* Grand Baie

Lexie, Amanda's eldest daughter, wore a one-shoulder satin dress, and her youngest daughter, Hollie, went for bold prints and a feather headdress.

Amanda's dress

Lucie white dress, £345, Nadine Merabi

Get the look for less

Ivory feather bandeau dress, £150, Club L London

SHOP NOW

RELATED: The best feather dresses for your 2023 party wardrobe

Amanda's husband, Chris, was also on the trip and played photographer for the night.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has a close relationship with her two daughters, though she recently admitted to confiscating 16-year-old's Lexie's "skimpy" clothing and wearing it herself.

"There’s this sequinned . . . I wouldn’t even call it a bikini top," she told The Sun. "My daughter's 16!

"I went, 'No, you’re not wearing that to Reading Festival, but Mummy can have it.' So Mummy’s got it, and waiting for a moment to wear it."

She added: "It just about covers the bits up top that you would expect it to cover, but it was definitely not for my daughter. In two years, she can have it back."

We wonder if Amanda wore it on the beach in Mauritius. The family are staying at the LUX* Grand Baie, an elegant boutique-style resort hotel set on the island's most coveted beach.

Jealous, us? Never.