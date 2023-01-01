Harper Beckham wraps up warm for NYE fireworks show wearing £280 stylish puffer coat 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Harper Beckham looked like she had a wonderful New Year's Eve surrounded by her mum and dad, and two of her big brothers.

David Beckham took to Instagram after midnight to share a family photo, with a sweet message to his eldest son who was missing from the celebrations: "Happy New Year from the BECKHAM's. We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you."

Harper, 11, is front and centre of the photo, and can be seen smiling for the camera as she wraps up warm in the Nuptse 1996 Jacket from The North Face.

The Beckham family at midnight on New Year's Eve

The cone orange design is a big hit with fashion fans, and is made to keep you warm when things get chilly. Packed with down-filling, the horizontal baffle construction also stores heat so the jacket keeps you super snug and toasty when the temperatures drop.

Nuptse 1996 Jacket from The North Face, £280, MyTheresa

Victoria Beckham could also be seen in the background of the photo, surrounded by the warmth of her children. She was no doubt sporting one of her own designs for NYE.

While the Beckham family braved chilly UK temperatures, Brooklyn Beckham is believed to be enjoying the sunshine in Cabo, Mexico with his wife Nicola Peltz and their celeb BFF Selena Gomez.

The newlyweds spent their Christmas in the states with the Peltz family in Florida, though David and Victoria shared a family photo from Christmas Eve (their traditional pyjama shot), saying they "missed him."

Here's to more family reunions in 2023.

