Amanda Holden rocks seriously head-turning tuxedo dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden hit the town on Tuesday evening wearing the most fabulously daring spin on classic formalwear.

SEE: Amanda Holden stuns in satin mini skirt and the sparkliest Zara boots you'll see

The 51-year-old headed to Global's Make Some Noise Ball with her Heart Radio colleague Ashely Roberts wearing an Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo as a mini dress - and it was so chic. Amanda's double-breasted, tailored look was so edgy, and she elevated it further with the dramatic smokey eye makeup look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals her favourite festive colour

The Britain's Got Talent judge opted for barely there black stilettos and a sleek leather clutch bag featuring a simple chain for the special event at The Londoner hotel.

Amanda's incredible YSL mini dress

Amanda's head-turning look set social media ablaze with comments when she posted photos on her Instagram. She took the opportunity to raise awareness of a great cause by captioning one of her posts: "About last night... @globals_make_some_noise ball raised over a million more for small charities who desperately need our help…"

Amanda and Ashley celebrated the charity in style

The mum of two's 1.8 million Instagram fans gushed about how "incredible" she looked and how much they loved the snap of Amanda and Ashley enjoying their night out together. "Simply adorable, the pair of you," one fan commented which was echoed by many more fans.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's majorly glam silk PJs have to be seen to be believed

If you love Amanda's Saint Laurent wool blazer mini dress, then you can get the look from Matches Fashion, where it retails for £2,365.

However, we love this Topshop blazer dress that you can shop from ASOS for a snip of the price at just £56, reduced from £70.

Topshop Blazer Mini Dress, was £70 now £56, ASOS

Amanda's outfits so far this week have been outstanding. On Monday she attended the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards at the Hilton Hotel and wore a slinky satin gown which featured a dramatic train in the most stunning colour.

With party season well underway, we just know that Amanda has more showstopping looks ready to surprise fans.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.