Amanda Holden stuns in satin mini skirt and the sparkliest Zara boots you'll see

Amanda Holden is giving us serious Christmas party wardrobe inspiration – and we are so ready for it! The Britain's Got Talent star just rocked the sparkliest outfit we've seen and looked absolutely incredible.

The 51-year-old presenter was pictured posing at her swanky home bar, holding a cocktail aloft as she perched in a velvet chair. All eyes were on her incredibly festive get-up, comprising of a bow-embellished, green mini skirt and a pair of diamanté silver boots. Amanda showed off her must-see party shoes – a recent Zara purchase – as she kicked her legs up in the air.

The mother-of-two – who raises daughters Hollie, 10, and Lexi, 16, with her husband Chris Hughes, coordinated her slinky top with her sparkling boots. A silver sequin trim on her satin mini pulled the fantastically festive look together.

Amanda styled her blonde hair in tousled waves and opted for a full-on glamorous beauty look, complete with a smoky eye and a slick of neutral lipstick.

Amanda looked beautiful in her bow-embellished mini skirt

Showing her support for her Heart Breakfast co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda captioned the photo: "It's #Friday wearing @iamashleyroberts for @quizclothing."

Her devoted fans were impressed with the glitzy get-up, with one penning, "love the colours together, you look stunning," while another commented, "Love the boots." A third wrote: "Absolutely beautiful."

Green Satin Bow Mini Skirt, £32.99, Ashley Roberts collection for Quiz

Amanda's daring mini skirt is still in stock in all sizes and is an absolute steal at just £32.99. The perfect partywear option, you'll be sure to impress in this look – we'd just add tights and a knee-high boot!

The BGT star has been knocking it out of the park with her sartorial choices all week.

The I Can See Your Voice star has an epic collection of boots

On Tuesday, she went full-on Gothic glamour in a high-necked, long-sleeved black dress with a cheeky thigh-high split, teamed with killer over-the-knee leather boots.

And last weekend, Amanda dazzled in the tiniest sequin mini dress featuring an asymmetrical, one-shoulder design and a contrasting panel running down one side. Flawless!

