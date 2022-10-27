Amanda Holden plays dress up in her highest-heeled boots yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden pepped up her midweek ensemble with her highest stiletto-heeled boots yet and an edgy mini blazer dress. The star took her hairstyle to new heights too...

The fashion-forward Britain's Got Talent presenter could barely contain her glee as she showcased her stylish ensemble for her Instagram fans on Thursday afternoon. Amanda was rocking a monochrome fitted blazer as a mini dress which cinched her in nicely at the waist. The star maintained her modesty by slipping a lovely sheer polo neck top slipped underneath her ensemble. Hilariously, Amanda opened her blazer to reveal: "And this skirt – if you can call it a skirt, my mother would say: 'Where's the rest of it Amanda!' – is from Zara."

Amanda completed the look with what she called "thigh-slapping" knee-high leather heeled boots and she wore her hair in the highest Tinkerbell-eqsue bun.

Amanda struck a pose that delighted fans

This Morning's Alison Hammond was among Amanda's 1.8 million strong Instagram fanbase who enjoyed the look. The ITV presenter promptly replied to label Amanda, calling her a "Queen." And Amanda's Heart Radio colleague Ashley Roberts added a sweet Tinkerbell emoji to the fan replies that poured in.

The star may have been inspired by Disney's Tinkerbell on Thursday, joking: "This is how I think Tinkerbell would dress if she worked in an office".

Other fans thought that Amanda looked "the cutest" while several others exclaimed that she looked "absolutely gorgeous!"

Amanda has embraced high street fashion and this look was affordable from head to toe. From JD Williams, where you can buy Amanda's boots to her Karen Millen top, Reiss blazer dress, and of course her Zara mini skirt.

Amanda's style this week started rather more risqué with what she cheekily described as her "sexy secretary" look.

With Halloween only days away, fans are keen to find out if her next ensemble carries a fun theme.

