Feather dresses are trending right now and it might be our fave festive trend

Feather dresses are having a moment. Shop our favourite feather dresses for party season from the likes of ASOS, Zara and more. Whether you're wanting a mini dress, maxi, midi, shop our favourites...
Shake your tail feather because this trend is majorly trending right now - it's all about the feather dress for a showstopper moment over Christmas. To celebrate, I've been searching for the best feather dresses to wow in over the holidays.
Whether you're looking for a feather mini, maxi, midi, or midaxi, there are plenty of options below.
As HELLO!'s resident partywear obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best feathered frocks for you all to enjoy.
The best feather dresses for 2022
Are you ready to shake it like a Polaroid picture?!
Coast feather dress of dreams
Pink feather dress, £139.90 (WAS £199), Coast
Hot pink AND feathers? What's not to love about this divine design? Perfect for Christmas!
Rixo feather dress of dreams
Rixo black feather dress, £342, FarFetch
Show us a more classy looking feather dress. We'll wait...
Monsoon feather dress of dreams
Aly feather trim sequin dress, £95, Monsoon
Feathers AND sequins? A dreamy combination.
Mint Velvet feather dress of dreams
Black feather dress, £199, Mint Velvet
If you want to go the extra mile, there's a feathered black bag to match as well.
Warehouse feather dress of dreams
Pink feather bandeau dress, £87.20 (WAS £109), Warehouse
Prepare to turn heads in this hot pink bandeau feather trimmed dress.
Oasis feather dress of dreams
Black feather dress, £64.50 (WAS £129), Oasis
This deserves a night out-out. Or maybe even a last minute trip to Vegas with the girls. Who's in?!
ASOS feather dress of dreams
ASOS Edition silver and black feather dress, £140, ASOS
This is the kind of dress that just commands attention, just you watch!
River Island feather dress of dreams
Black feather dress, £59, River Island
If you're looking for just a showstopper this River Island dress is spot on.
Zara feather dress of dreams
Short feather and rhinestone dress, £49.99, Zara
This rhinestone and feather dress is coming soon to Zara and I suspect it'll be worth the wait.
Nadine Merabi feather dress of dreams
Estella feather dress, £315, Nadine Merabi
The ultimate showstopper dress. Be prepared to wow!
Karen Millen's feather dress of dreams
Black velvet and feather dress, £271.20 (WAS £339), Karen Millen
A velvet and feather dress that can be worn year after year.
