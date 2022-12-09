Feather dresses are trending right now and it might be our fave festive trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shake your tail feather because this trend is majorly trending right now - it's all about the feather dress for a showstopper moment over Christmas. To celebrate, I've been searching for the best feather dresses to wow in over the holidays.

Whether you're looking for a feather mini, maxi, midi, or midaxi, there are plenty of options below.

As HELLO!'s resident partywear obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best feathered frocks for you all to enjoy.

The best feather dresses for 2022

Are you ready to shake it like a Polaroid picture?!

Coast feather dress of dreams

Pink feather dress, £139.90 (WAS £199), Coast

Hot pink AND feathers? What's not to love about this divine design? Perfect for Christmas!

Rixo feather dress of dreams

Rixo black feather dress, £342, FarFetch

Show us a more classy looking feather dress. We'll wait...

Monsoon feather dress of dreams

Aly feather trim sequin dress, £95, Monsoon

Feathers AND sequins? A dreamy combination.

Mint Velvet feather dress of dreams

Black feather dress, £199, Mint Velvet

If you want to go the extra mile, there's a feathered black bag to match as well.

Warehouse feather dress of dreams

Pink feather bandeau dress, £87.20 (WAS £109), Warehouse

Prepare to turn heads in this hot pink bandeau feather trimmed dress.

Oasis feather dress of dreams

Black feather dress, £64.50 (WAS £129), Oasis

This deserves a night out-out. Or maybe even a last minute trip to Vegas with the girls. Who's in?!

ASOS feather dress of dreams

ASOS Edition silver and black feather dress, £140, ASOS

This is the kind of dress that just commands attention, just you watch!

River Island feather dress of dreams

Black feather dress, £59, River Island

If you're looking for just a showstopper this River Island dress is spot on.

Zara feather dress of dreams

Short feather and rhinestone dress, £49.99, Zara

This rhinestone and feather dress is coming soon to Zara and I suspect it'll be worth the wait.

Nadine Merabi feather dress of dreams

Estella feather dress, £315, Nadine Merabi

The ultimate showstopper dress. Be prepared to wow!

Karen Millen's feather dress of dreams

Black velvet and feather dress, £271.20 (WAS £339), Karen Millen

A velvet and feather dress that can be worn year after year.

