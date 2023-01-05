Carrie Underwood's skintight workout look is a fashion moment The Grammy award winner's stylish gym wear has fans raving about one thing

Carrie Underwood made working out look effortlessly stylish on Wednesday evening. The 39-year-old's figure-hugging white and pastel ensemble was a breath of fresh air for 2023.

The country music star took to Instagram to debut her fabulous new exercise ensemble and between her slicked-back high ponytail and makeup-free visage, she showed fans how it's done. Carrie's racerback dusty blue tank top showed off her toned upper arms and those skin-tight optic white leggings were a bold move but she rocked the look.

The mother of two completed the look with matching white sneakers in a trendy platform style and she even stretched out on a blue-grey yoga mat which coordinated beautifully with the outfit.

Carrie's stylish workout gear set fashion goals for fans

Carrie's fans know that her ability to rock absolutely any fashion look is largely down to how in shape she keeps and the singer's social media followers flock to see what she wears during her workouts.

The skin-tight leggings were a hit and everyone agreed on how flattering they were: "I wish my legs looked like yours" responded one fan. Another fan wistfully replied that seeing Carrie looking so good during her workout routine "makes me want to 'work out' again.…"

Carrie's fabulous performance ensembles showcase her athletic physique

Dozens of fans littered the comments section of Carrie's post with love hearts and said raved over what a "beautiful singer" she is. Among the Grammy-award-winner's 12.1 million Instagram followers, a third fan joked that Carrie and her workout gear were going to get "everyone trying these workouts now to hopefully get legs like Carrie!"

The fan reaction confirms that Carrie's music video for her recent single Hate My Heart clearly made an impression. The November release of the hit saw Carrie make an unforgettable appearance in a pair of sparkling denim hot pants which she elevated with metallic pink ankle boots – the look was incredible and fans are still reeling.

