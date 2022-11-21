Carrie Underwood looks seriously incredible in rippling thigh-split dress We're loving her mermaid-inspired gown

Carrie Underwood certainly knows a thing or two about red carpet glamour, and her spellbinding look to attend the American Music Awards on Sunday evening left her fans speechless (us included).

The country singer, who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005, looked totally mesmerizing in a glittering pink gown embellished with pastel beading and sparkling fringing. Complete with a daring plunged neckline, elegant dropped sleeves, rhinestone-encrusted trim, and a pretty pink hue, Carrie turned heads as she worked the cameras on the red carpet.

Her blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders in mermaid-like waves while she amped up her look with a face of full glam, including fluttery false eyelashes and a caramel-hued gloss. Stunning!

Fresh off her Denim and Rhinestones tour, Carrie's glitzy ensemble was no doubt a nod to her unique style and showstopping tour outfits.

Carrie looked sensational in a pastel pink gown

"Happy to be on the red carpet at the @amas !!! Can’t wait to perform!!!" the 39-year-old star wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her red carpet moment with her 12 million followers.

While most fans only had eyes for her dress, several couldn't help but notice Carrie's insanely toned legs peeking through her glamorous gown's thigh split. And woah… the mother-of-two has got a seriously disciplined leg day routine.

"Love the dress! Stunning and so strong!" commented one fan, as another joked: "OH MY QUAD."

"Your legs are absolute goals!!" added another fan, while a fourth agreed: "She never skips leg day!!!"

The star performed later at the AMAs

It's true, Carrie's leg workout is seriously hardcore. In 2020, the Grammy Award-winning artist told Women's Health that her leg workout consisted of "six supersets of three moves, each done for three or four sets."

Carrie tackles everything from tuck jumps, to Romanian deadlifts (with 30- to 35-pound dumbbells), walking lunges (with 20- to 25-pound dumbbells), and elevated sumo squats. Is there anything she can't do?

