Carrie Underwood dazzles with latest round of sultry outfits while on tour She always looks fabulous!

Carrie Underwood is well into her highly-anticipated tour, Denim & Rhinestones, during which she is performing her album of the same name, and the incredible looks keep on coming.

Despite performing nearly every day for several weeks now, the star continues to surprise fans as she consistently switches up her looks, and her latest round of ensembles is no less fabulous than the previous.

For her most recent concert, the singer performed in Kansas City at its T-Mobile Center, and she was not afraid to show-off her impressive physique.

Carrie took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from what appears to be an electrifying performance, during which she donned a variety of looks.

The first photo sees her in what appears to be a skin-tight denim bodysuit, which, fitting of the tour name, was decked out with matching blue rhinestones.

Another photo sees her in a second dazzling outfit, consisting of a white long-sleeve shirt with see-through mesh panels, which she paired with her trusty mini denim shorts in black, plus of course she added a pair of white cowboy boots.

Carrie never fails to impress

"Kansas City was rockin' last night at the @tmobilecenter !!! Thanks for a fun Sunday night! See ya' next time…" she captioned her post, and fans were quick to commend her for yet another impressive performance.

Her comments section was flooded with compliments, with fans writing: "Unreal performance," and: "Amazing show, loved every minute of it!" as well as: "The BEST concert," plus another fan also added: "You are one of the coolest people."

Carrie looked spectacular during a recent tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards

Carrie recently took a short break from touring to stop by Nashville, Tennessee, where she opened the 2022 Country Music Association Awards to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn.

She performed several of the country icon's most beloved songs alongside fellow country stars Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. For the tribute, Carrie dazzled in a sequin green gown with a voluminous skirt and a green to lilac gradient at the hem.

