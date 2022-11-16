Carrie Underwood channels Christina Aguilera in phenomenal leather chaps with a racy twist The country music star is on tour

Carrie Underwood dazzled her fans once more with an onstage look that would make Christina Aguilera proud.

The singing sensation stepped out for her Denim and Rhinestones Tour wearing glittery over-the-knee boots with suspender detailing and cut-out leather chaps across her thighs.

The look was a dazzling display reminiscent of Christina's more rough and tumble version in her Dirty music video.

Carrie Underwood looks so different in video as a teenager

Carrie took to Instagram and also gave fans a sneak peek at the outfit and it was clear they loved it too.

Comments rolled in as her social media followers said she looked "stunning," and demanded to know her beauty secrets.

Many others said they couldn't wait to see her perform when they come to their venues across the US.

Carrie rocked a glittery outfit which Christina Aguilera would be proud of

Her outfits have been blowing everyone away and there have been plenty of them.

Carrie sparked a reaction when she posted a selection of her favorite looks on social media.

The first photo saw her in a skin-tight denim bodysuit, which was decked out with matching blue rhinestones.

Another image saw her in a second dazzling outfit, consisting of a white long-sleeve shirt with see-through mesh panels, which she paired with her trusty mini denim shorts in black, and a pair of white cowboy boots.

Carrie's onstage outfits are endless

Carrie recently took a short break from touring to stop by Nashville, Tennessee, where she opened the 2022 Country Music Association Awards to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn.

She performed several of the country icon's most beloved songs alongside fellow country stars Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. For the tribute, Carrie dazzled in a sequin green gown with a voluminous skirt and a green to lilac gradient at the hem.

