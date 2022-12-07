Carrie Underwood commands attention in jaw-dropping suit as she celebrates major win The songstress turned heads

Carrie Underwood dazzled on the red carpet as she stepped out in style at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday evening.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks seriously incredible in rippling thigh-split dress

Oozing confidence, the country music hitmaker made a bold statement in a bejewelled pant suit embellished with an intricate beaded floral design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood says son is beginning to realize mom 'does not have a normal job'

Carrie teamed her gorgeous outfit with a pair of pointed gold heels, gold chandelier earrings and a stack of glittering silver rings.

The Good Girl songstress styled her honey-hued tresses in loose waves which she flicked to one side for an added touch of glamour.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's explosive photo of her drumming will leave you lost for words

SEE: Carrie Underwood channels Christina Aguilera in phenomenal leather chaps with a racy twist

In terms of makeup, the 39-year-old added some extra sparkle in the form of shimmering golden eyeshadow, subtle highlighter and a pop of glossy pink lipstick.

Carrie looked sensational in her beaded suit

The hugely popular country music artist scooped the award for favorite country musician, beating stiff competition from the likes of Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris.

Taking to the stage, Carrie accepted her award from Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, before thanking her fans in a sweet tribute. Beaming from ear to ear, she went on to say: "[This award] is a wonderful early Christmas present."

The songstress has received a plethora of accolades

Carrie has had a whirlwind year chiefly dominated by her sensational Denim & Rhinestones tour. The star has been mesmerising fans across the US with a series of explosive performances and breathtaking outfits.

Carrie concluded the first leg of the tour on 19 November in San Francisco, giving her an over two-month long break before returning.

She is set to appear for the second half of the tour with returning opening act Jimmie Allen on 2 February in Miami, concluding the tour in March 2023.

Denim & Rhinestones resumes in February

Earlier this year, the mom-of-two gushed about returning to the stage. Bursting with excitement she said: "There's a lot of things we're doing that we haven't done before. I feel like we're in such a good creative space… I feel like everybody has really just upped their game.

"We've been rehearsing lately and kind of adding new flavors to songs we've been playing for a really long time. Just kind of keeping things fresh and exciting."

Read more HELLO! US stories here