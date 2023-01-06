Helen Flanagan astounds in sheer tights and figure-hugging crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday, Helen Flanagan uploaded a stunning new shot of herself wearing a grey crop top and a pair of sheer tights in a striking new minimalist shoot.

The mother-of-three shared the new shots and they quickly generated lots of her Instagram fans to react. One follower wrote: "So gorge as always!" Another added: "Stunning," and a third quipped: "Absolutely beautiful."

The former Coronation Street actress also shared a Q&A section on her Instagram stories and answered some questions about co-parenting with her former fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair.

She said: "Kids with their daddy so just me and the guinea pigs." Helen had been together with the Bristol Rovers footballer for 13 years. She was spotted without her engagement ring back in October 2022 at the Pride of Britain awards.

Her sparkling ring from Scott was missing and at the time it prompted her fans to send supportive messages. "Thinking of you and your beautiful kids xx wishing you and Scott both well," wrote one Instagram fan, and another added: "So sad to hear about you and Scott."

Helen and Scott in happier times

The footballer popped the question during a family trip to Disneyland Paris in 2018 and announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background.

He held open a ring box in front of Helen, who was smiling and had one hand raised to her face in shock, and he added the caption: "She said YES!"

This comes after she admitted she had put their wedding plans on hold on several occasions. They had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but rearranged it following the outbreak of the coronavirus and her sister's wedding.

