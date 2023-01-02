Helen Flanagan steps out in wedding dress with sultry corset

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan had a night out at the weekend to celebrate good friend Jordan Banjo's 30th birthday party.

READ: Helen Flanagan looks like Princess Elsa in the ultimate sequin mini skirt

The mother-of-three rocked a stunning white sequin dress that could easily be worn for a wedding due to its ethereal cut. It was from Nadine Merabi, one of the actress's favourite brands and you can pick it up for £345.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

Loading the player...

The website says of the style, which is known as the 'Nina': "A figure-hugging sophisticated midi dress designed for the modern bride. Made from our exclusive pearl white shimmer sequin.

MORE: Helen Flanagan's fans react as she showcases stunning figure in jewelled pink bikini

"This classic silhouette has a fully boned and fused under-corset that cinches in the torso and waist for that perfect silhouette. Boned to the front, back and sides for the most comfortable cinching ever. Underwire cups keep you in place all day. NINA contours to the body and hugs in all the right places."

Helen looked stunning in this Nadine Merabi dress

Blonde beauty Helen added sparkly shoes and wore a pair of stunning glittering heels by Mach & Mach. Delightful!

Helen's dress:

Nina white dress, £345, Nadine Merabi

Diversity star Jordan's star-studded party looked epic! Held in a large venue, there was a huge cake, tons of balloons, light up letters and glittering decorations. It looked like Helen had the best time.

Speaking about the bash on Instagram, Jordan said of the soiree: "30th Birthday complete!Too much to say, but everyone who was there saw how special this was, how much it meant to me and how much of a genuine SURPRISE it was. So much love to everyone who made it happen, my beautiful wife @naomibanjo, the best big bro in the world @ashleybanjogram you know the deal Bish. My whole family @daniellebanjo42231 @talisabanjo @francescabanjo my dad, my @diversity_official fam who helped convince me nothing was happening.

MORE: Helen Flanagan looks like a supermodel in her favourite lingerie set

"Everything was perfect, even the fact that my bro @oneilmcd who we’ve known for over 20 years DJ’d the whole party and smashed it, thank you G! As always at big events you don’t get enough pictures with everyone you care about, I’m sure more will pop up and I’ll be posting them all, so sorry if your Jan feed is flooded."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.