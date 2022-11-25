Helen Flanagan turns heads in the perfect high street leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

'Tis the season for leather upon leather – and this brings us much joy. We've been privy to a host of celebrities donning the winter-ready material in the form of jackets, gloves and, of course, trousers. Helen Flanagan is a fan of the latter and with her styling skills, we can totally see why.

Helen, 32, made a case for rock chick style in a pair of high-waisted leather trousers that she paired with the snuggest of knit. The mum-of-three layered up in the fleecy outerwear staple, that featured a cardigan cut, button-down detailing, a classic chevron print, charcoal and silver grey panels and embroidered detailing.

She layered a simple white cami top under her toasty cardi, letting the garment's details take centre stage.

Helen completed her warming attire by slipping on a pair of white sneakers with a coordinating grey and black colour scheme. She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in a cropped, wavy style – very French indeed – and opted for a camera-ready makeup look.

Helen Flanagan looked cosy in the sweet cardigan

A glossy nude lip, a honied skin tone and a pink eyeshadow blend infused her monochrome ensemble with some sun-kissed brilliance.

Helen took to social media to share a series of outfit snaps, courtesy of Dorothy Perkins, with her doting fashion fans online. She captioned the post: "AD Ladies you're all in for a treat! I'm feeling snug in my favourite pieces from @dorothyperkins for my Winter Wardrobe. I love how versatile these pieces are; dress them up or dress them down! Shop my looks at @dorothyperkins on their Black Friday deals with upto 90% off and all coats at half price today @dorothyperkins #DPLoves."

The star loves a high street combo

Her followers adored the look. "You're so incredibly beautiful," one enthusiastically wrote, while another said: "Nice and cosy." A third added: "You are so SO beautiful Helen," and a fourth agreed, noting: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Fairisle Cardigan, £20.30, Dorothy Perkins

Shop Helen's soft knit in time for the Christmas period and ensure you have a much-loved winter staple for years to come.

Helen is no stranger to a fabulous look and it was no different last week when she was caught rocking a vibrant pink bikini for a recent family getaway. The actress was a vision as she shared a brand new reel from her time in Loch Lomond, Scotland, with her three children, Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, one.

