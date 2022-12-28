Helen Flanagan looks like Princess Elsa in the ultimate sequin mini skirt

Laura Sutcliffe
Helen Flanagan looked incredible on Instagram with her children wearing a stunning white outfit and sequin skirt from Nadine Merabi.
Helen Flanagan is known for her super chic 'outfit of the day' posts on Instagram and on Tuesday, the star shared a lovely picture on her Stories, showing herself alongside her daughter, wearing an all-white outfit.
READ: Helen Flanagan sizzles in ultra sassy mini dress - what a head-turner
She rocked a pretty satin shirt from Zara, which she teamed with a sequin mini skirt which was designed with a fluffy hem. It came from Nadine Merabi and is the ideal New Years Eve outfit! The 'Clara' skirt costs £190 and currently all sizes are in stock.
WATCH: Helen Flanagan is the ultimate winter babe in plush fur-lined coat
Helen adores fashion and dressing up. She recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl." Makeup wise, the mother-of-three has some go-to-brands she always turns to. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, I also of course love Charlotte Tilbury."
MORE: Helen Flanagan's fans react as she showcases stunning figure in jewelled pink bikini
When it comes to her never-ending wardrobe, Helen loves designer accessories, but the high street has her heart. "I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."
Helen looked stunning in her Nadine Merabi skirt
She loves the laidback look, too. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment."
MORE: Helen Flanagan looks like a supermodel in her favourite lingerie set
On becoming confident in her own skin, Helen likes to embrace her natural beauty.
Get the look!
Clara white skirt, £190, Nadine Merabi
"My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural."
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.