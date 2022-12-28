Helen Flanagan looks like Princess Elsa in the ultimate sequin mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan is known for her super chic 'outfit of the day' posts on Instagram and on Tuesday, the star shared a lovely picture on her Stories, showing herself alongside her daughter, wearing an all-white outfit.

She rocked a pretty satin shirt from Zara, which she teamed with a sequin mini skirt which was designed with a fluffy hem. It came from Nadine Merabi and is the ideal New Years Eve outfit! The 'Clara' skirt costs £190 and currently all sizes are in stock.

Helen adores fashion and dressing up. She recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl." Makeup wise, the mother-of-three has some go-to-brands she always turns to. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, I also of course love Charlotte Tilbury."

When it comes to her never-ending wardrobe, Helen loves designer accessories, but the high street has her heart. "I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

Helen looked stunning in her Nadine Merabi skirt

She loves the laidback look, too. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment."

On becoming confident in her own skin, Helen likes to embrace her natural beauty.

Get the look!

Clara white skirt, £190, Nadine Merabi

"My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural."

