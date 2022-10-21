Helen Flanagan sizzles in ultra sassy mini dress - what a head-turner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know Helen Flanagan loves clothes; the mother-of-three regularly shares her latest outfits with her Instagram followers and the frock she uploaded on Thursday evening was no exception!

READ: Helen Flanagan wows fans in denim hot pants and corset top

The former Coronation Street star looked as if she was getting into the mood for Christmas, rocking a beautiful ruffle style frock from Lavish Alice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

The 32-year-old's dress is known as the 'Satin Pleated Corset Puff Sleeve Mini' and costs £138. The elegant style is cut in an off-shoulder finish with decadent puff sleeves. It's made in a slinky satin material and has chic corset detailing.

MORE: Helen Flanagan wows fans as she poses in bombshell lace dress

Helen put up a video of herself posing in the design and captioned it simply - 'lady in red.' Wow!

The dress in question has had some rave reviews online. One shopper wrote: "Gorgeous! I love the dress, wearing it on my birthday."

Satin Pleated Corset Puff Sleeve Mini, £138, Lavish Alice

We last saw the actress publicly at the National Television Awards last week, and she totally lit up the red carpet! Stealing the show, Helen rocked a daring gown that featured a cut-out section above her thigh and a racy high slit that showed off her perfect pins. She looked very glam with her makeup, and she carried a golden clutch bag with her to finish off the ensemble.

Helen at the NTAs

Sharing a look at her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Amazing night @officialntas, so happy I got to see so many of my friends, swipe to end."

MORE: Helen Flanagan wears slinky shorts and matching crop top in head-turning pose

And at the end of her slideshow was a hilarious clip where she shared a bed with a close friend, and accidentally hit in the face with a lei designed with roses. She was also tucking into a Mcdonalds. A girl after our own heart!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.