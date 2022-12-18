Helen Flanagan's fans react as she showcases stunning figure in jewelled pink bikini The mum-of-three looked amazing

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is known for her glamorous sense of style, including when it comes to swimwear.

Fans were delighted on Sunday when she shared some new images of herself modelling a series of incredible bikinis with an eye-catching sparkly detail.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan wows fans as she poses in bombshell lace dress

In a short video shared to her Instagram page, the actress and influencer stood poolside as she posed in fuchsia, green and black versions of the same bikini, which featured high legs with a tie design and a jewelled detail on the shoulder straps.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan dances in tiny bikini during family day out

Loading the player...

Helen beamed and wore her blonde locks in loose waves, with a neutral lip and smoky eyes. She captioned her post: "What's your fave, pink, green or black?"

WOW: Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in striking gown with daring cut-out

SEE: Helen Flanagan wows fans in denim hot pants and corset top

The mum-of-three went on: "Love these stunning bikinis from @modaminx I wore on my spa day recently… now just wishing I had a nice winter sun holiday to look forward to.

Helen wore a series of new bikinis

"The shape of this bikini is really flattering amazing for mums that have nursed as this shape really lifts and supports which is what I always look for when shopping for bikinis… Tie sides are always my go-to for a flattering shape…

"Use my code - Helen20 for 20% off everything on @modaminx [heart emoji] #AD". Fans soon went wild for Helen's look, with one writing: "Stunning mama," and others chiming in: "Absolute goals," "Wowza," and: "You look beautiful in all, but pink looks the best on you".

Helen is a big fan of fashion that doesn't break the bank, as she proved once again recently.

The star always looks glamorous

The 32-year-old modelled some Dorothy Perkins clothing, teaming a chic pair of high-waisted leather trousers with a snug cardigan featuring a classic chevron print, charcoal and silver grey panels and embroidered detailing.

She layered a simple white cami top under her toasty cardi, letting the garment's details take centre stage. Helen completed her warming attire by slipping on a pair of white sneakers with a coordinating grey and black colour scheme.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.