Rita Ora is a lace delight in 'barely there' sheer dress at star-studded party The Masked Singer star was a vision in violet at the Golden Globes pre-party

Rita Ora served up a seriously striking platter of lace couture on Sunday evening at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in West Hollywood.

The Masked Singer star looked phenomenal in a sheer lace number that left little to the imagination. Crafted in a stunning violet hue, the Hot Right Now hitmaker's floor-length lace number featured an elegant embroidered hem, delicate spaghetti straps and a sleek square neckline.

Rita rocked the lacy getup with nothing but a pair of black briefs and towering ebony stilettos. The 32-year-old star styled her blonde mane in a messy top-knot, allowing face-framing bangs to curl around her defined features.

She added a soft lilac eyeshadow, honey-hued bronzer and pastel pink lip to complete her head-turning attire.

Rita was a vision in lace

Taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded occasion, Rita gave fans a closer look at her dazzling diamond accessories and glittering beaded clutch bag.

The songstress also shared a series of intimate photos with her beau, Taika Waititi, 47. Confirming their relationship early last year, the Thor: Ragnarok director wrote via Instagram: "[This is the] first photo [from] the night we met four years ago. We’ve been mates ever since," along with a glowing photo of the pair.

Rita and Taika at the Golden Globes pre-party

"Then a year ago we decided to ‘complicate’ things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie," Taika added.

According to The Sun, Rita and Taika are actually married. The couple reportedly tied the knot on August 8, 2022, in a secret ceremony in London.

The pair had both been pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers prior to the confirmation, sparking speculation that they were already married. Rita doesn't appear to wear an engagement ring, nor does she wear a wedding ring, but this could be part of the couple's preference to keep their marriage away from the public eye.

