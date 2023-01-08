Davina McCall ups the ante in daring leopard-print mini dress The ITV presenter's fans were wild for her look

Davina McCall looked bold and beautiful in a sassy leopard print mini-dress on the judging panel of The Masked Singer on Saturday night.

The TV star, 55, stunned in a striking dress from Ibiza-based fashion label De La Vali. Complete with a thigh-skimming length, mock neck and elegant long sleeves adorned with pastel pink ostrich feathers, Davina's animal print ensemble sent fans wild.

Davina's chocolate brown tresses were teased into a head-turning up-do as she rocked a seriously high bun with soft, face-framing bangs. The former Big Brother presented amped up the glamour with heavy eyeliner and a golden bronzer, finishing up her look with a pair of sky-high pointed-toe heels.

Taking to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring mini dress, Davina posed up a storm for her 1.6 million followers, several of which rushed to the comments to share their love for her striking get-up.

Davina looked incredible in her vampy leopard-print get up

"Wow!! I didn’t even look that good at 30!" wrote one fan, as another replied: "Very glamorous, and beautiful. I also need this dress in my life."

Davina's boyfriend Michael Douglas, who is also her hairdresser, also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how he created the look for the glamorous mother-of-three.

The presenter chatted to HELLO! backstage at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards earlier this year, mentioning her partner and how "lucky" she feels to have him.

"I didn't say thanks to Michael, who's my partner, in my speech and I feel sad about that because he makes me a much better person and he makes me skip to work in the morning and I'm very lucky to have that so I just want to say thank you to him as well."

Davina's boyfriend Michael Douglas is also her hair stylist

Davina moved into her new home, worth a reported £3.4 million, with her boyfriend Michael and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester in late 2021.

The Masked Singer star had her dream family home built in Kent after buying a plot of land and rented in East Sussex while construction was underway.

