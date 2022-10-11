Rita Ora shows off her toned silhouette in edgy cut-out micro dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rita Ora looked too hot to handle on Tuesday as she lit up Instagram in a stunning micro-dress and knee-high boots.

The Hot Right Know hitmaker flashed her sensational abs and toned silhouette in the 'barely there' number from Poster Girl. Complete with glitzy heart-shaped gems, daring cut-out design and mermaid-like fishnet detailing, Rita's jaw-dropping dress left little to the imagination. We love the dusky rose hue and two-tone bralette.

WATCH: Inside the life of It-girl Rita Ora

Rita slipped into a pair of oversized knee-high boots crafted from metallic patchwork and adorned with coiled laces.

Letting her golden hair fall past her shoulders, Rita complemented her glowy complexion with a Barbiecore makeup look consisting of a pastel pink eyeshadow, coral-hued blush and creamy pink lipstick.

Rita looked too hot to handle in the statement dress

"We’re back baby," penned the star, adding an emoji of the Union Jack. The star shared several snaps in her microdress around her palatial home and garden, causing a stir amongst fans who flooded the comments with flame emojis.

"You look so beautiful," gushed one fan, as another penned: "Aww beautiful Rita, I love you so much!". A third wrote: "@ritaora looking fireeee."

Rita enchanted her fans in the two-tone cutout ensemble

Poster Girl rose in popularity after their iconic Miranda dress broke the internet. The kitsch pointelle-knit and figure-flattering built in shapewear of the dreamy tassel hemline and cutout garment has been spotted on everyone from the ultra influential to A-listers - and it's easy to see why Rita is a fan.

Rita's vampy lilac ensemble appears to be bespoke Poster Girl tailoring, or a past season purchase. That doesn't mean you can't replicate her look with another of the label's woven wonders crafted from their innovative knitted shapewear.

Poster Girl Cut Out Dress, £186 / $160, Farfetch

The star has had a pretty major 2022, having been a judge on the latest season of The Masked Singer UK and The Voice Australia.

Rita spent much of the past year in the US and Australia, but has recently put down roots in the UK with her husband Taika Waititi after investing in an incredible £7.5 million London home.

