Michelle Keegan is a nineties vision in zippy crop top

The nineties may have been and gone, but its fashion is here to stay. One prolific fan of nineties apparel is Michelle Keegan and given her natural effortlessness in the wardrobe department, she never fails to rock a nostalgic look.

The star took to social media to share a sweet mirror selfie with fans. In the artsy image, the actress sported a rust-coloured crop top featuring long sleeves, a high neckline and zippy detailing. She layered up in a teal blue suede jacket boasting a shearling trim and topped off her mooch-tastic outfit with some beige tracksuit bottoms.

Michelle wore her dark chocolate curls in a princess-like half-up-half-down style, letting her locks cascade over her nineties attire.

She opted for a sun-kissed skin glow to highlight her radiant features as she smiled for the mirror selfie snap. A fresh French manicure infused her laid-back look with a dash of sass.

Michelle Keegan was a nineties dream in the crop top

Michelle shared the image via her Instagram stories, alongside the caption: "Erin taking it back to the 90s today," adding a peace hand sign emoji. The actress referenced her character on Brassic, who is clearly a favourite with the show's costume department.

Treat yourself to a wardrobe staple and add a top just like Michelle's to your online shopping basket. Throw on a pair of blue boyfriend jeans and layer up with some chunky silver jewellery for a true throwback look.

Scoop Neck Rust Top, £18, ASOS Design

Michelle has shown time and time again that she is a style veteran and last week pulled out all the stops with a new photoshoot.

The former Coronation Street star exuded Hollywood glamour as she posed in a striped jumper boasting a neutral colour palette that was paired with a sumptuous coffee-coloured velvet skirt. The star was outstretched on a large armchair as she reclined like a supermodel while showing off her off-duty outfit.

