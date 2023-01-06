Kate Beckinsale rocks quirky look at her jaw-dropping home - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale looked seriously beautiful when she posed in an unexpected outfit for an Instagram picture in her Californian home.

Leaning against the walls of her Californian mansion, Kate showed off her quirky style in some distressed blue denim jeans, a multicoloured checked shirt, and a cropped FML emblazoned sweater. Pairing her outfit with chunky earrings, a black bow in her hair, a silver belt, and platform-heeled black boots, Kate showed that she isn’t afraid of being creative!

The Van Helsing star posed in front of her outdoor pool, showcasing her super cute outfit to perfection. Kate wore her hair in a playful high ponytail and tied it together with a large black bow.

The English actress pulled the outfit together with black eyeliner and matching nail polish and opted for a clean and contoured makeup look.

The brunette beauty isn’t afraid of making a statement as she wore a pair of large platform combat boots that were made for walking.

Kate rocked a cropped sweater look

Kate displayed her good humour and captioned the Instagram post: “Kind of early in Jan for a FML but let’s embrace it.”

Fans were quick to react and comment in agreement with one user saying, “girl, you crack me up!!!” and another commenting, “I fml every morning so I get it.”

The stylish actress' quirky R13 cropped Fml crewneck is £193.78 ($231.78), currently on sale down from £387.55 ($467.73).

Women's Cropped Fml Crewneck Sweater, £193.78 / $231.78, Lyst

Get it for less:

Crop Polo Sweatshirt, was £29 / $31, now £14.50 / $17.70, Hollister

Kate enjoys showing her funny side to her 5.5 million Instagram followers and recently revealed the mini pool table her cat, Willow, got for Christmas this year.

She captioned the post: "Willow received a pool table for Christmas and of course had to be a huge d**k about it before saying thank you." Fans loved the cat content with one commenting "lucky a** cat, where’s my mini pool table at???"

