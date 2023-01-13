We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's fashion brand FW Bridge has grown from strength-strength since its launch in 2022 and we have loved seeing what designs the Loose Women star brings out every season.

On Friday morning, the mother-of-two shared with her Instagram fans that a Hollywood star was a fan of her ensembles; and it's none other than Jessica Alba! Yes, really.

Actress Jessica shared a snap of two of Frankie's dresses from her range that is stocked at Tesco, and name checked the brand name, tagging the handle. How amazing?

Jessica Alba shared that she has some FW Bridge dresses

Frankie, 33, shared the update on her own Story, and said: "Nothing to see here, just one of my style icons with some @fw_bridge!!!"

It's not just Jessica, the brand has amassed some loyal followers since it arrived on shelves, from Heart FM's Ashley Roberts to author Roxie Nafousi, Emily Atack and Michelle Ackerley.

Frankie started her fashion brand in 2022

One of the reasons Frankie's range is so popular, is that although it's available in a supermarket and at NEXT, and the price point is majorly affordable; it looks so expensive. We're obsessed!

Last year, when she first launched the brand, the TV star shared a video of herself actually going into her local Tesco store to see the range for the first time. She said online: "Can’t believe I’m finally writing this.. but… I’m so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge … It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing. Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit!"

She added: "Believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece! Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves, I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time."

