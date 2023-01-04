Frankie Bridge astounds Loose Women in head turning slinky backless dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is back on our screens for Loose Women after an extended Christmas break and we're so happy to see her!

READ: We're shocked Frankie Bridge's hot pink satin outfit is from Tesco

The mother-of-two didn't disappoint with her fabulous new outfit; rocking an incredibly slinky dress from high street favourite & Other Stories, which she teamed with a pair of cream boots. Lush!

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

Loading the player...

The fancy frock cost £95 and is described as a long-sleeve midi dress featuring an open back secured with a self-tie detail at the neck. It showcased the former singer's enviable tan and the chocolate-brown hue warmed up her complexion.

MORE: Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs in majorly inexpensive sequin dress

Alongside her fabulous 'outfit of the day' post at the ITV studios ahead of the show, the 33-year-old wrote: "Back with my @loosewomen today… first of 2023 and it felt so good to get off my sofa and spruce myself up a bit! #ootd."

We last saw the TV presenter publicly at the Loose Women Christmas party last month, and the wife of former former footballer Wayne Bridge debuted the most sumptuous, knitted bodycon dress.

Frankie's dress:

Open Back Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Choosing brown once again, Frankie's hazelnut-tonedfrock featured a fun cut-out detail across her chest and the one-sleeved design upped the glamour for her "out, out" lunch with Jane Moore, who wore a dazzling sparkly frock, and Judi Love, Linda Robson and the whole ITV gang.

MORE: Frankie Bridge wows in silhouette-enhancing wedding dress with son Parker

Frankie gave fans style inspiration when shared the full details of her Pretty Lavish outfit on Instagram.

Frankie looked gorgeous at the Loose Women Christmas party

The Saturday's star wore long black leather boots and she embraced the trendy bold brow look and enhanced her eyes with a dusting of dark brown eyeshadow for a dramatic look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.