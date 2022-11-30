We're shocked Frankie Bridge's hot pink satin outfit is from Tesco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the stunning Frankie Bridge shared an incredibly stylish snap of herself wearing a pink getup that looked so expensive.

READ: Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs in majorly inexpensive sequin dress

The stylish shot showed the Loose Women star posing in a high fashion way while coming out of the tube, so we assumed she had donned designer threads for the bold pictures. But no, it all came from her F&F range at Tesco!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

The caption read: "Turning up the heat this Christmas in hot pink from FW Bridge. Pink Satin Body, £27.50, Pink Satin Slip Skirt, £29, Pink Jersey Top, £15."

MORE: Frankie Bridge wows in silhouette-enhancing wedding dress with son Parker

The snap generated so many comments, and it's easy to see why. If you were after a punchy outfit on a budget, this is the perfect look. The TV star teamed the ensemble with a pair of glittery green boots and wore her famous highlighted mane in a lightly tousled style. We love her sun-kissed complexion and flawless makeup, too.

The mother-of-two founded her collection with the brand earlier this year and it has been flying off the shelves ever since. Speaking about the collaboration, the former Saturdays star said: "Can't believe I'm finally writing this… but… I'm so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge. It's been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing."

You may also like:

Satin Midi Bias Skirt, £29, Oasis

"Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit! Believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece!

MORE: Frankie Bridge's sleek £25 River Island leather trousers look so pricey

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I've wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can't wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you'll love it as much as I do! #fwbridge."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.