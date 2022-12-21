Frankie Bridge is the bell of the ball at the Loose Women Christmas party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge saved one of her best fashion looks of 2022 for the Loose Women Christmas party on Tuesday evening and fans are all asking the same thing.

The 33-year-old pop star turned presenter debuted the most sumptuous, knitted bodycon dress – she looked wonderful! Frankie's chocolate-hued frock featured a fun cut-out detail across her chest and the one-sleeved design upped the glamour for her "out, out" lunch with Jane Moore, Judi Love, Linda Robson and the ITV gang.

Frankie gave fans style inspiration when shared the full details of her Pretty Lavish outfit on Instagram. The Saturday's star wore long black leather boots and she embraced the trendy bold brow look and enhanced her eyes with a dusting of dark brown eyeshadow for a dramatic look.

The mother-of-two looked so good that her 1.5 million social media fans, including ITV's Christine Lampard, liked the post and dozens more clamoured to find out where her dress was from.

"Beautiful dress where can I buy it??" Demanded one keen fan, as more fans joined in with the excitement, gushing: "Obsessed with this dress."

Fans loved how the presenter styled her bodycon knitwear: "You look beautiful Frankie and I like your outfit as well." It was all about the outfit, another fan simply wrote: "THIS DRESSS!" So if you love Frankie's Pretty Lavish dress then you can shop the 'Jolie dress' from the brands Lazulo November December collection for your Christmas party now.

Jolie Cut Out Knit Dress, £68, Pretty Lavish

Frankie struck a pose for the selfie which she captioned: "Last day of work… and last 'out out' lunch before the big day", as she pouted made her trademark 'peace' hand sign which she jokingly referred to as she continued, "… in 2023 I’ll have a new pose."

The star joked on her Instagram Stories that she feels "basic" for always striking the same pose but her often affordable fashionwear posts are always a hit with fans who call her "an inspiration."

