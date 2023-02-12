Louise Redknapp is a real-life Barbie in leggy mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pop sensation Louise Redknapp, 48, looked pretty in pink to attend the 2023 Brit Awards, surprising fans in a seriously bold hot pink mini dress adorned with head-to-toe ruffles.

The Eternal songstress stepped onto the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to join the likes of Maya Jama, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and more for the famous British music awards. We couldn't take our eyes off her punky pink attire, which consisted of a high-neck, long-sleeve mini dress embellished with pleats that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

Louise looked in her element lapping up the attention on the red carpet, enchanting fans as she struck a series of poses to debut her bold new look. Take a look at the clip below…

WATCH: Louise Redknapp surprises fans in electric pink mini dress at the Brit Awards

Loading the player...

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp paired her playful frock with sheer tights, lengthening her endless legs with towering pointed-toe heels.

Louise was all about the details to level up her glamorous ensemble, layering up with several chunky gold rings, a statement crystal-embellished earring and a sleek black manicure. Divine!

Louise was a total Barbie in her perfect pink getup

The mother-of-two has stepped into the spotlight recently, having teased the launch of new music and announcing the exciting news that she will be performing her greatest hits at an exclusive concert in London this summer.

Teasing her music recently, Louise made a serious statement on her IG rocking a provocative slogan T-shirt emblazoned with an iconic line from her most popular song Bitchin’.

We loved Louise's immaculate midnight-hued manicure

"Stop Your Bitchin’," Louise captioned her post, which received a stampede of love from her followers. "Love the little freckles on your nose," one fan sweetly shared, as another wrote: "Love love your hair shorter! You look fab."

"One of my favourite songs ever… know every word," said a third, while others were quick to address the star’s sassy caption and striking top.

We've loved Louise's slew of stunning outfits of late - and you may be pleased to know many of them were high street ensembles.

"I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match," Louis previously told HELLO!.

