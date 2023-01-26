Louise Redknapp teases career news in boyfriend jeans and retro top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp knows how to spin a look, and on Wednesday, the songstress served up a cool and casual ensemble to drop some exciting news with fans.

The Eternal star, 48, took to Instagram to update her followers on her upcoming collection with high street label Peacocks. "Coming soon…" she teased in the caption. Louise rocked a pair of relaxed boyfriend-style denim jeans and a sporty white sleeveless top elevated with retro padded shoulders.

The R&B songstress let her honey-blonde bob frame her face in messy waves, while she served up a glowy makeup look consisting of a golden bronzer and metallic bronze eye look.

Louise layered with several layers of delicate gold jewellery, including a chunky chain bracelet and statement gold hoops.

Louise shared a sneak peek at her new Peacocks range

Earlier this week, the TV star delighted her IG followers as she strutted towards the mirror of a luxe Pilates studio, rocking form-fitting workout leggings and a matching black sports bra that complemented her athletic silhouette.

Louise layered with a relaxed denim shirt and slipped into a pair of chunky leather boots to complete her effortless athleisure look before hitting the shops for a spot of retail therapy.

Louise styled out her workout leggings and sports bra

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp opened up to HELLO! last year about how she channels her confidence into her relaxed sartorial style. "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match," she said.

Louise has just been announced to join the West End cast of GREASE

"I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning', to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up," Louise added.

