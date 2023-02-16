Helena Christensen dazzles in beautiful lingerie - fans are obsessed The 90s supermodel shared the results of her Coco de Mer London shoot

Helena Christensen shared the results of her latest Coco de Mer London shoot on Valentine's Day – and fans were blown away.

The 90s supermodel, who was part of the OG crop of catwalk queens including Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, took to Instagram to unveil her gorgeous lingerie shoot for the brand. Looking incredible in a silk camisole, Helena showcased her endless legs as she posed in a tree in one sultry shot.

Another image, which Helena has shared in the past, sees the 54-year-old star posing in a sun-soaked garden, modelling a black bodysuit with scalloped lace detailing and a deep-V cut.

We don't blame her for resharing the amazing campaign imagery - how beautiful does she look?

She captioned the stunning snapshots: "Happy day to everyone who loves themselves and others deeply and fiercely @cocodemeruk @clairerothstein #theultimatefemalegaze."

Helena shared the results of her Coco de Mer London lingerie shoot

The OG supermodel's 1 million Instagram fans were loving the aspirational images, taken by photographer Claire Rothstein. Taking to the comments section in their hundreds, they inundated the star with compliments.

One penned: "Wow, these photos are powerful!" Another shared: "Just how long are your legs?" while a third branded her "the most elegant lady ever".

The star always shares her latest projects with her 1m Instagram fans

One thing's for sure – Helena is every inch the supermodel. Priding herself on keeping fit and active, the statuesque beauty previously opened up about her fitness regime.

Revealing she is a big fan of pole dancing to tone up, she told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

Helena also told the publication about her balanced approach to her, admitting she’s a total foodie and never deprives herself of anything.

Helena has been at the top of her game since the 90s

"I don't have any rules, so if I was going to put having a healthy approach to life and balance into words, it would be, 'How do I ensure that I can keep eating as much as possible and still stay strong and fit?'

"That's where hardcore workouts come in as then I can still totally indulge in my obsession with food. To someone who is worried about their weight, I wouldn't talk so much about eating as I would say, just go box. Eat whatever you like, within reason, and deal with any concerns, in a physically active way."

Helena works hard to maintain her athletic physique

This isn't the first time Helena has unveiled her hard-earned physique, recently hitting the beach in a chic one-shoulder swimsuit.

Earning mass compliments from her fans, the model looked incredible in the crinkle cut, sage green one-piece as she posed on the sandy shores during a recent vacation.

