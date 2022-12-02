Helena Christensen is the ultimate femme fatale in gothic lace lingerie The model looked ace in lace

Helena Christensen knows her way around a set, so it comes as no surprise that her latest modeling job floored fans. The Danish model reprised her role as the face of the lingerie company Coco de Mer, whose latest campaign evolves the concept of the female gaze.

Naturally, Helena looked effortlessly feline in the sleek underwear provided by the brand. Featuring a sporty racerback bra with all-over gothic lace and a matching pair of bottoms, the set perfectly accentuated the 53-year-old star's modelesque figure.

For the campaign, Helena wore her dark chocolate locks down loose and showcased a dramatic, moody beauty palette. A charcoal-toned smoky eye, a supple skin tone, arched defined brows and a racy cherry red lip highlighted the model's famed structured features.

Helena also shared a glimpse of another look with her followers. Her second outfit change consisted of a delicately-webbed lace bodysuit boasting a feminine V-neck and short sleeves. She posed for a series of images holding a rose, that added to the shoot's overriding femme fatale theme.

The model took to social media to post the striking images. She captioned the photo selection: "A rose a rose is a…But lingerie is a better gift @cocodemeruk."

In a heartbeat, fans rushed to marvel at Helena's lingerie looks and youthfulness. "Still impossibly beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "Glamour girl!" A third comically added: "Who are you, superwoman?" and a fourth noted: "Dreamboat."

The model will never shy away from a bold look

Helena might be one of the world's most famous supermodels – but on Friday fans discovered that she has a striking relative who has already graced the covers of magazines around the world.

The Danish-born nineties icon took to her Instagram Stories to post a black and white image of a chiseled and very photogenic young man. The photo caption revealed that it was in fact her nephew, Oliver Sonne, a Danish football player whose looks have landed him in Vogue.

