Helena Christensen sets pulses racing with stunning new photos The supermodel looks incredible!

Helena Christensen ensured all eyes were on her this week as she shared some beautiful new photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old posed in a selection of lingerie, including a nude two-piece and a floral bodysuit.

Alongside the images, the star simply wrote: "Rear window." Fans were quick to comment on the snapshots, with one writing: "You're so gorgeous," while another wrote: "One of the most beautiful women ever!" A third added: "Wow, what beautiful images!"

The star often shares stunning modelling photos on social media, and most recently proudly posted a selection of pictures from her Harper's Bazaar Espana shoot.

"Such an honor to be on the cover of @harpersbazaares. I spent so much of my childhood in Spain (Nerja) with my family and always have the best time whenever I visit. This trip was no exception," Helena wrote alongside the post.

Helena has also used social media to share her top beauty tips with her followers, including the secret to her youthful appearance.

Helena Christensen looked fantastic in a new set of fashion photos

The star is an advocate for coldwater swims, which help keep her young. Explaining the practice, she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

The Danish supermodel has a fabulous sense of style

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress." She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape.

The nineties model previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing. Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

