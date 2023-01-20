Helena Christensen stuns in sheer lace swimsuit in daring photoshoot

Helena Christensen is used to setting the internet alight with her stunning appearance, but there was one photoshoot which stood out last year - and fans still can't get over it.

The 54-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing in a sheer lace swimsuit while posing outside in the garden for a Coco de Mer campaign.

Helena stood in front of a palm tree outside in the sun, teaming the one-piece with a pair of sky-high heels. In the caption, she wrote: "Need a gardener? @cocodemeruk. Shout out to all the cool talented women behind this shoot."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looking absolutely beautiful!" while another wrote: "Just wow." A third simply responded with a fire emoji.

The Danish model often shares stunning photos on social media, both from recent campaigns and throwbacks to previous looks and decades.

Back last summer, meanwhile, the nineties supermodel left celebrities and fans speechless with a very drastic makeover that nobody saw coming.

Helena Christensen looked fabulous in a lacy black swimsuit

The beauty icon took to Instagram to post a series of before and after photographs of her new DIY makeover. Helena documented the moment her friend hacked off more than twelve inches of her gorgeous chestnut brown hair in her back garden, transforming her style into a bob.

Helena captioned the images: "It felt so good," with scissors and a comical sweating face emoji. Fellow nineties supermodel Linda Evangelista immediately showed her support and commented: "Love it!" with heart emojis. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote: "Looks amazing!" and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore added that she thought it was "cute."

Helena Christensen always looks incredible

Helena has also used social media to share her top beauty tips with her followers, including the secret to her youthful appearance.

The star is an advocate for coldwater swims, which help keep her young. Explaining the practice, she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido. The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood.

The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm." Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape. Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing. Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

