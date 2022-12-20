Helena Christensen's bombshell new look will blow you away The Danish model has never looked better

Is there any look Helena Christensen can't pull off? The 54-year-old star turned heads with a series of stunning new looks and fans can't get enough.

Helena took to Instagram to share the impressive photos, and her shaggy bobbed hair had been curled into another striking style.

The star looked incredible in the outfits she was posing in, leaving her social media followers in disbelief over her age.

In the first image, Helena pouted for the camera and wore a sheer white dress with a plunging bra.

The second photograph saw her flashing her very long legs in a dress with a zip which went all the way to the top of her thigh.

There were many other photos in which she showcased her fantastic sense of style.

Helena wowed in a series of festive dresses

"Gettin in the spirit," she wrote before promoting her brand. "Festive dresses for this or that Online soon ! @staerkandchristensen."

Fans commented: "Still the most beautiful woman in the world," and, "Omg I love that white dress! Can’t wait."

Helena credits plenty of exercise, a healthy diet and icy-cold plunges for her youthful good looks. She recently divided fans with a daring skinny dip in a snowstorm.

Helena recently shared photos of a supermodel reunion

Helena shared a video of herself delicately stepping over a frosted riverbank and wading into the gushing Catskill Mountain river wearing nothing but a backless, plunging front white swimsuit. While flurries of snowflakes whirled around Helena, she threw her arms over her head and took the plunge.

The 90s icon emerged from the icy water looking rejuvenated and she captioned the video: "Perfect day for a river swim" with a humorous snowman and bikini emoji.

On one side, fans were in awe of the Denmark-born beauty who now resides in the remote Catskill Mountain region of upstate New York. "You're a superhuman", gushed one fan, which was echoed by another fan who remarked what an "amazing, brave woman".

However not all fans were convinced: "I just don't get how anyone could do it!" exclaimed one onlooker, and a bewildered fan incredulously demanded: "I mean how??? Just how???"

