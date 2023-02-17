Denise Richards' noughties leather look is incredible in throwback photo The Starship Troopers actress went hell for leather

In regard to fashion, the early 2000s were kind to Denise Richards. The Hollywood star epitomised Y2K style, regularly hitting the red carpet in sequins, slingbacks and slick leather looks. To celebrate her unrivalled It-girl wardrobe, Denise took to social media to share some of her favourite red carpet looks from the noughties, and one in particular caught our eye.

Serving up Charlie's Angels sass, Denise graced the scene in a strapless leather bralette which was paired with some matching pants. Featuring a matte finish and a V-shaped beltline, the pants look perfect teamed with an array of boho silver jewels.

In the throwback photo, the actress wore her sandy hair down loose in a sleek, straightened style while smiling for the cameras. Her naturally striking features were highlighted by a minimal makeup look, consisting of a rose-tinted blush blend, a glazing of highlighter, a bold red lip and dark, defined brows.

Denise Richards was a Y2K dream in matte leather

The star took to social media to share the selection of stylish 'fits, captioning the nostalgic post: "Some Y2K red carpet moments," with a diamond emoji.

Unsurprisingly, fans adored Denise's fashion flair and were quick to express their awe for the actress' style. "Queen of everything," one wrote, while another said: "The MOST gorgeous." A third added: "How stunning are you?" and a fourth poetically noted: "You’re transcendentally beautiful!"

The star shared a series of throwback snaps via social media

The Y2K trend which Denise championed in her post has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic. For those who missed it the first time around, Y2K is all about early-aughts style and all the accompanying vibes.

From red slip dresses to sequined mini skirts, the actress rocked it all on the red carpet

Y2K is an abbreviation for 'the year 2000' more specifically the Y2K 'bug' – news to us, too. The phrase referred to the doom of expected computer errors related to the date change from 1999 to 2000, following the turn of the century - which never actually manifested.

Basically, if in doubt, use Paris Hilton (and ingenué Kim Kardashian for that matter) as your main reference point. The OG It-girl is essentially the physical embodiment of the 2000s aesthetic.

