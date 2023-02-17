Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in caped gown alongside husband Michael Douglas

On Thursday evening, Hollywood icon Catherine Zeta-Jones attended the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looking the epitome of charm in aqua. The star was joined by her husband Michael Douglas, 78, for the celebrity-studded outing and she looked simply sensational in her outfit of choice.

For the premiere, the 53-year-old, with a helping hand from stylist Kelly Johnson, served up silver screen glamour in a cornflower blue gown featuring asymmetrical ruched detailing across the waistline, a floor-length silhouette and a romantic cross-shoulder cape that cascades down to the red (or in this case, purple) carpet.

The beautiful piece was sourced from designer Cristina Ottaviano, a bridal brand based in the heart of the West Village in New York. Completing her aesthetic with a frosting of diamonds courtesy of Chopard, the actress looked flawless as she posed for the glinting cameras.

The star wore her chocolate curls down loose in coiling beachy waves and opted for a dramatic beauty blend. A dark smoky eye, a buttery complexion, a rose pink lip and a defined brow highlighted her striking features.

Catherine's husband Michael looked suave beside his ever-youthful wife, donning a tailored navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a mid-blue tie.

The pair sweetly linked arms as they graced the scene, making for a wholesome yet impossibly stylish appearance.

Catherine shared a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of her look with fans online. She captioned a natural clip of her getting-ready session: "London calling!!!!! Here for Antman and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!"

Fans adored the post and celebrated Catherine's return to the UK. One enthusiastically wrote: "What a Welsh goddess...you look a picture of elegance in your stunning blue dress. Hoping you and Michael had a blast at tonight’s premiere." Another followed suit, commenting: "So glamorous, and so very timeless! Thank you for keeping the glamour in Hollywood."

The actress was sporting a noticeably golden tan as she prepared for her public outing. No doubt this was thanks to her recent Caribbean getaway, where she posted an age-defying photo of herself lapping up the Jamaican sunshine.

In the gorgeous snapshot, Catherine could be seen wearing a pair of round sunglasses as she posed for the camera. As for her luscious locks, the actress left her tresses au naturel for the ultimate surfer girl aesthetic.

